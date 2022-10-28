Stormy Saturday Possible in MS

The threat of severe weather returns to Mississippi this weekend. The National Weather Service is placing much of the state– including the local area– under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of damaging wind gusts and small hail. And there’s a Level 2 “slight” risk posted farther south where NWS says tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Dave BarnesSat, Nov 19 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents James Martin and the Myles FamilySun, Dec 4 at 3:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center