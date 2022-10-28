HomeLocalStormy Saturday Possible in MS

Stormy Saturday Possible in MS

The threat of severe weather returns to Mississippi this weekend.  The National Weather Service is placing much of the state– including the local area– under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of damaging wind gusts and small hail.  And there’s a Level 2 “slight” risk posted farther south where NWS says tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

