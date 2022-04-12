Stormy Weather Forecast For Today And Wednesday

HomeLocalStormy Weather Forecast For Today And Wednesday

Most of the local area remains on the fringes of today’s severe weather threat.   Western Attala County is under a Level-2 “slight” risk while the rest of the county and all of Leake County are under a Level-1 “marginal” risk.  Neshoba County is outside both risk areas.  The National Weather Service expects damaging wind gusts beginning late today with a few tornadoes possible, mainly near and west of I-55.   A more widespread outbreak of severe storms is forecast for Wednesday with much of Mississippi under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.  Flash flooding will also be possible on Wednesday.

