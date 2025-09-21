Big Deals!
Stormy Weather Possible Mid-Week in This Area

Some organized severe weather could move through this part of central Mississippi during the upcoming week.  The National Weather Service has posted a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms on Wednesday for Attala, Holmes, Carroll, Montgomery and Choctaw counties, along with much of Winston County and a small part of Leake County.   The storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 miles an hour and some hail ahead of a cold front.

