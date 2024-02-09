Stormy Weather Returns This Weekend

This part of central Mississippi could see some strong storms this weekend. The National Weather Service has placed most of the local area under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of damaging winds on Sunday with the southern portions of Leake and Neshoba counties under a Level 2 “slight” risk with tornadoes and large hail possible.
