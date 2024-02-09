HomeLocalStormy Weather Returns This Weekend

Stormy Weather Returns This Weekend

by
SHARE NOW

This part of central Mississippi could see some strong storms this weekend.   The National Weather Service has placed most of the local area under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of damaging winds on Sunday with the southern portions of Leake and Neshoba counties under a Level 2 “slight” risk with tornadoes and large hail possible.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Why you should stay off the roads during inclement wintry weather

Wreck on Yockanookany Bridge and other emergencies due to winter weather

Winter Weather Info From MEMA

MDOT preparing for potential winter weather

Professional wrestling returns to central Mississippi Jan. 13

Pace to represent Whippets in football All-Star game this weekend