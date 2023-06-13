Stormy Week Continues With Level-2 Risk Locally

HomeLocalStormy Week Continues With Level-2 Risk Locally

Southeast Mississippi got the worst of Monday’s weather. But today’s storms could impact a larger part of the state.    In this area, we’re under a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds and hail as big as golf balls.  The possibility of a tornado isn’t being ruled out.   And things may only get worse on Wednesday.  The National Weather Service is posting a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms across central Mississippi with winds that could be stronger and hail that could be larger.  Some areas may see several storms today and Wednesday and all of that rain could lead to some flash flooding.

