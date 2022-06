3:45 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a truck that was moving a mobile home broke down and requested officers to help with traffic control.

3:48 p.m. – MS HWY Patrol, Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Carmack Volunteers were called to a crash on HWY 35 North. A caller said that a blue truck crashed and flipped, landing in the ditch. At least one person was transported to the hospital.