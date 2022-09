On Thursday at 7:56pm, KPD was requested to Valero where a caller said two young black males had stolen a vape pen and ran.

At 8:16pm, officers were requested to Glendale for people fighting and drawing a crowd. Subjects had dispersed before police arrival.

At 8:24pm, an officer was requested to Attala-Baptist ER where someone said they had been sprayed with acetone.