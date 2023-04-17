Street paving project continues in Kosciusko

Paving on several streets in downtown Kosciusko is continuing this week.
Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said streets near the square will be paved first so they’ll be ready in time for the Natchez Trace Festival on April 28 – 29.
According to Kyle, the company providing the asphalt for the project is experiencing a shortage
Due to the shortage, Kyle said the plan is to pave streets downtown for the festival then continue repairing soft spots around town before moving on to additional streets.
Streets set for paving include:
Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Wells Street
Natchez Street
Jackson Street (From Hwy 35 to the square)
Maple Street
Aponaug Road
W South Street (From W Jefferson to Tipton Street)
Love Road
College Street
Valley Road
Smythe Street
2nd Avenue
4th Avenue