Street paving project continues in Kosciusko

Paving on several streets in downtown Kosciusko is continuing this week.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said streets near the square will be paved first so they’ll be ready in time for the Natchez Trace Festival on April 28 – 29.

According to Kyle, the company providing the asphalt for the project is experiencing a shortage

Due to the shortage, Kyle said the plan is to pave streets downtown for the festival then continue repairing soft spots around town before moving on to additional streets.

Streets set for paving include:

Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Wells Street

Natchez Street

Jackson Street (From Hwy 35 to the square)

Maple Street

Aponaug Road

W South Street (From W Jefferson to Tipton Street)

Love Road

College Street

Valley Road

Smythe Street

2nd Avenue

4th Avenue