Street Racing Complaints Lead to Multiple Arrests in Attala

On Sunday April 3rd, Attala County Deputies received complaints of street racing on Attala Road 2135 near the McCool area.

While investigating, Deputy Lucas Smith saw an ATV being driven illegally on the road. The operator, Willis Lemonth Potts, also had his 5 year old child on the ATV with him. Potts was arrested for DUI (Driving Under the Influence) and Child Endangerment.

Deputy James McBride also saw an ATV driving on Attala Road 2135 while investigating the street racing complaints. The operator, Daquan Andre Meaders, fled from the deputy but was apprehended. Meaders was arrested and charged with DUI (Driving Under the Influence) and Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement.