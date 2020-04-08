Strong storms possible early Thursday morning

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents of central and southern Mississippi to be prepared for heavy rain and strong storms Thursday.

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts , and tornadoes are all possible with this weather system.

The timing the storms in the Breezy News coverage area is midnight – 4:00 am.

Residents in the path of the storms should have an emergency plan and being gathering all essential supplies that might be useful in the event of a severe weather outbreak (flashlights, batteries, bottled water, etc.).

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for updates.