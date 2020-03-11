Strong storms possible this afternoon

The National Weather Service in Jackson is asking residents in central Mississippi to prepare for the possibility of strong thunderstorms this afternoon.

Counties in the Breezy News coverage area at risk for severe weather are Attala, Holmes, Carroll, Choctaw, Leake, Montgomery, Neshoba and Winston.

The worst threat with this weather system will be strong winds and hail.

The timing for these storms is between 1:00 – 7:00 pm.

Continue to monitor Breezynews.com and Breezy 101 for updates on the weather.