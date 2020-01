At 2:01 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel and Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire on Attala Road 3231.

Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that smoke was showing from the exterior of a single wide trailer.

All emergency crews cleared the scene at 3:47 am.

The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.