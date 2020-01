At 3:00 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with all Attala Fire Units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Attala Road 3037. The caller said the the two story home had flames visible.

A second call can me in notifying responding units that the fire was downstairs in the stairwell.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames and were out by 3:17 pm.

No injuries were reported.