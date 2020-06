At 4:43 am Attala Deputies along with Attala Fire were called to a report of a structure fire on Attala Road 4101. The caller said they think it was struck by lightning.

Firefighters arrived on scene and notified responding personnel that there were flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 6:13 am.

There has been no official word on the cause of the fire.

Attala County Fire will be in charge of the investigation.