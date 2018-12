The 6th grade quest class at Kosciusko Junior High School is working hard to help others this holiday season. These students along with their teacher Darcy Bingham are collecting can goods, cereal, and Ramen Noodles to be given to Helping Hands and The Lions Club. The goal is to collect 8,000 can goods. Last year this campaign helped 750 families that are assisted by Helping Hands Ministry. If you would like to make a donation, you can drop off your items at the Kosciusko Junior High Office.