Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school

A recent study released by the University of Mississippi Medical Center found that children are more at risk of contracting coronavirus at a social gathering than at school.

Researchers studied patients younger than 18 who had tested positive for the virus in emergency departments and outpatient health facilities.

The study found that children who tested positive were more likely to have attended gatherings and to have had visitors at home.

Additionally, parents or guardians of children who were infected were less likely to report wearing masks at those gatherings.

Throughout the fall, multiples schools in Kosciusko and Attala County closed their doors for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreaks.

Schools in the are are set to resume next week.

The data was collected during September, October and November. (AP)