Sturgis announces the return of annual Bike Rally

The Town of Sturgis will again host the Sturgis South Bike Rally this year.

After two years of not having the rally, Sturgis is excited to invite bikers and families back to enjoy the long-standing tradition.

The weekend will open Thursday, Aug. 18 at 3:00 p.m. with bikers arriving, kid games and food vendors.

Music by Jodie Ross will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Vendors will return Friday afternoon with the Friday Night Dinner Ride to line up at 3:30 p.m. and begin at 4:00 p.m.

Full Circle Party Band will provide entertainment Friday night following the Dinner Ride.

The Rally’s main music event will be Saturday night with Honey Boy and Boots opening for The Jason Miller Band at Diane Jackson Memorial Park.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the Rally back in Sturgis this year,” Mayor of Sturgis, Leah Brown said. “We have a weekend packed full of great things for bikers and the whole family to enjoy. We look forward to seeing a great crowd and continuing this fun event.”