Subject of Silver Alert Found Dead

A Lexington woman whose disappearance in the Jackson area last week prompted a Silver Alert has been found dead in Rankin County. Taminique Trixy Keys was 38. She was last seen a week ago walking near the I-55/I-20 interchange and her body was discovered Monday under a bridge in that same area. An autopsy is being performed.
