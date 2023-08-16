Subject of Silver Alert Found Dead

HomeLocalSubject of Silver Alert Found Dead

A Lexington woman whose disappearance in the Jackson area last week prompted a Silver Alert has been found dead in Rankin County.  Taminique Trixy Keys was 38.  She was last seen a week ago walking near the I-55/I-20 interchange and her body was discovered Monday under a bridge in that same area.  An autopsy is being performed.

