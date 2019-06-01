Subject With Felony Warrants Picked up by ACSO

One man with multiple felony warrants is behind bars.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that 38 year old Elbert Griffin of Holmes County was picked up on Friday at Central Tire Service in Kosciusko on multiple warrants.

Griffin was wanted in connection with multiple thefts in Attala County.

According to Detective Mark Hill they have linked the suspect to several crimes including two chainsaws and a handgun that were stolen in February of 2018 in the Sallis area Also theft of a cattle trailer in the Zemuly community back in August of 2018. Chief Deputy Zilie Shaw said all of the items have been recovered.

Authorities have been searching for the subject for months. He has been located previously by Holmes County Sheriff’s Department but was able to flee from law enforcement at the time.

Griffin was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility where he is being held on two counts of grand larceny, resisting arrest and eluding an officer/fleeing. A hold was also placed on The subject by Holmes County for felony warrants issued from their county. He is being held in the Leake County Jail on a $12000.00 bond.

Credited with the arrest are K9 Deputy Scott Walters, Sergeant Hugh Curry and Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw.