Subjects Involved in Shooting Captured in Ethel (Audio)

Update 9:41 am: According to Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw one individual was picked up by Choctaw S.O., One female was released and another male is being held in Attala County. Charges are still pending.

———————-

At 8:34 am Attala Deputies were notified of subject involved a shooting. According to the details a brown Ford van shoot into a home in Choctaw County. Its believed that the van was heading to the Hannah Heights area of Ethel. No tag number was given.

At 8:47 am Deputies Zelie Shaw, Kelly Mitchell along with Investigator Jimmy Nunn located the van near Ethel and took three subjects in custody and recovered a sawed off shotgun.

The subjects will be held for Choctaw SO.