Registration for Kosciusko city league softball will be held Saturday, Feb. 4.

This date is just for registration and not try-outs.

Times for registration will be from 9:00 am – noon at the Hugh Ellard Park office.

The cost is $65 for one child, $65 for the 2nd child, and $165 for three or more.

For more information, contact Kay Patrick at 601-416-1023.