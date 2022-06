Due to record attendance, some of the Attala County Library Summer Library Programs have had to change locations.

Organizers said the remaining children’s programs will now held at the Attala County Coliseum.

The next event is planned for Tuesday, June 21.

That program will feature Debra Veeder, Adopt-a-Stream Director of the MS Wildlife Federation.

The teen programs will continue to be held at the Attala County Library.