Summer reading program continues today at Attala County Library

Donna Washington, storyteller, of Durham, North Carolina will be featured on the Attala County Library Facebook page beginning at 1:00 pm Thursday as part of the Tails & Tales Summer Library Program.

The link will be active until Wednesday July 14 so it can be watched more than once.

The next summer library program will be “Live with the Memphis Zoo” on Thursday, July 15th @ 1 PM on the library’s Facebook page. Since the zoo program is live, it can only be viewed at 1 PM.

Remember “Wacky Wednesdays” with Freedom Ranch are on the MMRLS Library Facebook Page at 11 AM.

The deadline to turn in reading logs is Friday, July 16 whether you have a paper form or are logging minutes on the Beanstack Tracker App. Grand prizes to be awarded for this year’s summer library program include an Apple 10.2 inch iPad (8th Gen) for adults, a Nintendo Switch Console to one teen winner, and a Nintendo Switch Console to one child age 6-12.

Those who have registered for the summer library program throughout the MMRLS Library System will be entered into the grand prize drawing.