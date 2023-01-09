Sunday Disturbances in Attala

On Sunday at 12:41 a.m., officers were requested to a residence on south Huntington Street where the caller said there was an unknown vehicle sitting in her driveway. Upon arrival and investigation, one individual was detained and transported.

At 6:06 a.m., officers were requested to a home on Peachtree Street for a report of stolen property.

At 1:24 p.m., officers were dispatched back to the previous residence on Peachtree Street where the caller said persons were trying to break into their house.