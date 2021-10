1:10 am – Officials responded to a drunk driver on Highway 25 North. Vehicle was off the roadway but was smoking.

1:26 am – Officials received a call about a vehicle on fire on Highway 16 West. Vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

2:17 am – An officer was requested to Hunter Road for a disturbance.

7:29 am – A caller called in requesting an official come out for a domestic on Highway 16 East.