Sunday Morning Rollover Sends One to Jackson Hospital

At 8:08 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said a silver vehicle overturned near Horne’s Grocery on highway 12 west.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had one person entrapped in the vehicle.

First Responders were able to quickly free the trapped victim and MedStat transported her to a Jackson hospital for medical treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

There has been no word on the cause of the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.