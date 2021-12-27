Sunday Night Shooting: KPD asking public for information

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Kosciusko Police received a call reporting shots fired in the area of Hickory Hills Apartments. It was reported that the resident heard several shots fired into the apartment but did not know where the shots came from. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to check on a pregnant female that was not injured in the gun fire.

This statement from Kosciusko Police Department about the shooting was released:

“On December 26th, 2021 KPD officers were dispatched to Hickory Hills Apartments. Dispatch advised that there was a shooting at apartment B-10. Upon arrival officers discovered that the apartment had been struck with several rounds. There was one pregnant female inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured by the gun fire. This is an ongoing investigation and if more information can be released at a later time we will do so.”