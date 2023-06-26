Sunday Night Storms Knock Out Power for Some, Heat Advisory Continues

Some rough weather across central Mississippi Sunday night. A line of severe storms moved through the local area with the potential for winds up to 80 miles an hour. And as the storms reached the Jackson area, the National Weather Service measured a hurricane-force wind gust at the airport—76 miles an hour. In this part of the state, the storms blew down trees in Leake County, some on Red Dog Road near the Natchez Trace west of Carthage and one tree on a house near Thomastown. A home was damaged as the storm came through western Grenada County last night, that damage reported near the Leflore community.

And the storms have caused another round of power outages. As of early Monday, more than a thousand customers were without electricity in Attala County, about 200 in Holmes County and fewer than 100 in both Leake and Neshoba counties.

We’ll be back under a heat advisory today. A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could allow the heat index to go as high as 110 degrees this afternoon. Later in the week, heat stress will become an even bigger issue, with the western part of the local area falling under an “extreme” risk, the Weather Service’s highest designation for dangerous heat.