Sunday- One Car MVA rollover on Attala Road 5233 near Edgeville Baptist Church

9:34 am- Police responded to a call on 409 Pullen Street for a domestic disturbance between a male and a female.

12:55 pm- Attala Central Fire were called to County Road 4114 near the intersection of Highway 431 for a vehicle fire.

2:59 pm-Police arrived at Ethel Park just off of Main Street for a domestic disturbance between two black subjects. The male subject fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet pickup with their kids. He was later seen on McBride Street.

3:12 pm- One MVA occurred by Bel Piatto off of Veterans Memorial. Caller called in and reported they lost control of the vehicle and ran off in the ditch. No reports of any injuries.

6:41 pm- Caller called in that police come out to 10104 Highway 12 W for a domestic disturbance between a mother and daughter.

8:08 pm- McCool Volunteer Fire responded to a one car MVA rollover on Attala Road 5233 near Edgeville Baptist Church. No entrapment was reported. Individuals were safely out of the vehicle.