12:09 am – Officials responded to an electrical box smoking at Hugh Ellard Park.

12:15 am – An officer was requested to come out to Riley Street for a disturbance.

12:16 am – Attala County officials responded to a one vehicle MVA car versus deer on Highway 19 South. No injuries reported.

1:41 am – Officials responded to a one vehicle MVA car versus deer on Highway 12 East. No injuries were reported.

11:39 am – Officials got a call about a disturbance on Attala Road 5001.