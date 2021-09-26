Sunday – One Vehicle MVA On Hwy 19 S

1:40 am – An official was requested to Attala Road 5247 for a disturbance.

2:24 am – Officials responded to a one vehicle MVA on Highway 19 South. Vehicle was turned over but no injuries were reported.

10:26 am – Officials got a call about a disturbance on Veterans Memorial Drive.

10:39 am – Attala County officials responded to a disturbance on Highway 12 towards Tractor Supply.

12:38 pm – Sallis Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a grass fire on Attala Road 4213. Several structures were in danger.

12:45 pm – An officer went to Matthews Street for an alarm activation.

1:37 pm – Kangaroo Crossing called in advising an officer come out regarding a disturbance.