Sunday somewhat active for Attala County authorities

Attala authorities had a somewhat busy Sunday that started with a call for assistance on Attala Rd. 4216. Attala EMTs on a medical call requested the assistance of Attala deputies at 2:06 am. ACSO arrived on scene, but went back in service shortly thereafter with no further action reported after the patient refused transport. At 7:00 am, an Attala deputy reported a deer/car collision on Hwy 12 with no injuries. The scene was cleared a short time later. A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of Arrowhead Dr. at 12:56 pm and KPD units responded and reported no further incident. The Attala County FD responded to a woods/grass fire near Attala Rd. 1122 and 1141 at 4:51 pm. The ACFD was on scene quickly and had the fire contained at 5:21 pm. The scene was cleared at 5:53 pm and the ACFD went back in service.

An ACFD unit reported a tree down on Attala Rd. 5016 at 4:49 pm and the roadway was cleared at 5:58 pm. Later Sunday night into Monday morning, a suspicious vehicle was reported to be parked in front of a house on Hwy 14W at 12:34 am. Deputies arrived on scene and cleared the call with no further action taken. Deputies made contact with the suspect vehicle at 1 am and cleared the call minutes later. Rounding out the night, a suspicious person was reported to be at the door of a residence on Attala Rd. 1169 at 2:27 am. Responding deputies did not locate the individual(s) at the residence and no further action was taken after a thorough search of the surrounding area.