HomeLocalSunday somewhat active for Attala County authorities

Sunday somewhat active for Attala County authorities

by
SHARE NOW

Attala authorities had a somewhat busy Sunday that started with a call for assistance on Attala Rd. 4216.  Attala EMTs on a medical call requested the assistance of Attala deputies at 2:06 am.  ACSO arrived on scene, but went back in service shortly thereafter with no further action reported after the patient refused transport.  At 7:00 am, an Attala deputy reported a deer/car collision on Hwy 12 with no injuries.  The scene was cleared a short time later.  A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of Arrowhead Dr. at 12:56 pm and KPD units responded and reported no further incident.  The Attala County FD responded to a woods/grass fire near Attala Rd. 1122 and 1141 at 4:51 pm.  The ACFD was on scene quickly and had the fire contained at 5:21 pm.  The scene was cleared at 5:53 pm and the ACFD went back in service.

An ACFD unit reported a tree down on Attala Rd. 5016 at 4:49 pm and the roadway was cleared at 5:58 pm.  Later Sunday night into Monday morning, a suspicious vehicle was reported to be parked in front of a house on Hwy 14W at 12:34 am. Deputies arrived on scene and cleared the call with no further action taken.  Deputies made contact with the suspect vehicle at 1 am and cleared the call minutes later.  Rounding out the night, a suspicious person was reported to be at the door of a residence on Attala Rd. 1169 at 2:27 am.  Responding deputies did not locate the individual(s) at the residence and no further action was taken after a thorough search of the surrounding area.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Attala County poll worker training schedule

Schedule of Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

Attala County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in attempted break-in

Several disturbances, wrecks, and more reported Wednesday in Attala

Baptist Attala to Celebrate Top Critical Access Rating

Drugs, DUIs, and Domestics in Leake and Attala Arrests