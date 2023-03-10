Sunday Storm Threat Splits Local Area

The main threats from a round of severe storms on Sunday will be damaging winds and large hail. But the National Weather Service says a tornado can’t be ruled out across a portion of Mississippi which includes part of the local area. There’s a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe weather for Neshoba County and most of Leake County with a Level-1 “marginal” risk for Attala County.
