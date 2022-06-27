HomeLocalSunday Storms Bring Heat Relief, Tornadoes

Sunday Storms Bring Heat Relief, Tornadoes

by

Some welcome relief from last week’s extreme heat in Mississippi.  But the cold front that’s responsible for the change in the weather pattern also helped to produce a couple of tornadoes in Mississippi Sunday.   A tree was blown down on a car as a funnel cloud passed south of Brookhaven last night (photo above, credit: Ben Smith).   And another brief tornado was reported in Rankin County east of Whitfield.   High temperatures in the triple digits were common across the state last week.    Meridian reached 100 or higher seven days in a row.  But we’ll see continuing rain chances this week and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Sunday – One Vehicle MVA On Hwy 12 W

Adding to the Heat – Multiple Woods Fires in Attala

NWS: Two Local Tornadoes Confirmed

Sunday – Two Car MVA On Hwy 35 S

NWS: 89 Tornadoes In Four Weeks

Two Tornadoes Confirmed In Winston County