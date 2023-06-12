Sunday Storms Cause Damage, More Bad Weather Ahead

More stormy weather is in the forecast in Mississippi this week. In Greenville Sunday night, strong winds damaged a motel. In Tupelo, one person was hurt when a tree was blown down on a house. A possible tornado touched down in Itawamba County tearing up several greenhouses. And some trees were knocked down along the Natchez Trace in Clay County.

Today, isolated severe storms are possible across parts of central Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties with damaging winds and hail possible.

As storms continue tomorrow, the National Weather Service says a brief tornado could develop and heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding especially along and north of I-20. And we’ll see more storms on Wednesday.