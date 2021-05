1:27 am – Officials responded to Hammonds Circle about a prowling going on.

1:36 am – Officers responded to Aponaug Road for a two vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

4:26 am – Officials were called to Attala Road 1034 about a prowler.

8:02 am – Officers were called to Jason Niles Park where the splash pad is. Caller advised it looked like it had been vandalized.