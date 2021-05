12:44 am – Officials responded to Glendale Apartments for a disturbance.

10:20 am – Officials were called to Fairground Street about vandalism going on.

2:23 pm – Officials responded to a one vehicle MVA with injuries on Highway 19 North. Injuries were severe.

5:02 pm – Officials responded to a reckless driver in between Lucas Street, North East Street, Fairground Street and Landrum Street.