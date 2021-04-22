After announcing earlier this month that he would be retiring at the end of the school year, Kyle Hammond will continue to serve as the Attala County School District Superintendent.

The following statement was sent to Breezy News from the the Attala County School Board:

Superintendent Kyle Hammond will continue to lead the Attala County School District. Since receiving his letter of intent to retire at the end of this school year, the school board has been in continued discussions with Mr. Hammond in regards to the many things that have been accomplished in the district as well as the possibilities for the district in the future. The school board and Mr. Hammond met Tuesday night and came to a mutual agreement which will allow Mr. Hammond to serve as the Superintendent of the Attala County School District for the next four years.

Hammond has served as the district’s superintendent since January 2020.

He was the first superintendent to be hired, as the position was previously an elected office.