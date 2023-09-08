Supervisor candidate withdraws from November election

HomeLocalSupervisor candidate withdraws from November election

by
A candidate for supervisor in Attala County has withdrawn from the November election.

Robert Ellis, Independent candidate for District 1, said in a Facebook post that he has withdrawn his candidacy for the position.

Ellis, who is currently Ward 3 Alderman for the City of Kosciusko. was set to face off against Democratic candidate Stennis Thompson, Republican Jesse Crosby Jr, and Independent Stacy Robinson in the race for District 1 Supervisor.

According to the Facebook post, Ellis withdrew his name due to getting a job with Entergy.

Ellis will continue to serve in his role as aldermen.

 

