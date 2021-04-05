Supervisors approve bid for renovations at Attala County Courthouse

Renovations will soon begin at the Attala County Courthouse.

On Monday, the Board of Supervisors awarded construction of the project to KT Builder Inc. from Greenwood.

The renovations will include modifications for accessibility improvements, including new site stairs and railings; demolition of existing restrooms; new and restoration of existing finishes; rough carpentry and finish carpentry; doors and hardware; and MEP modifications.

John Wiggers with North Central Planning and Development told the board that a start date for the work would be set in the near future.

Other business covered in Monday’s meeting: