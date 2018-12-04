Supervisors discuss closing Attala Volunteer building

Attala County could be closing a building where senior citizens and volunteers meet.

The Board of Supervisors met Monday to discuss closing the building that houses the Attala Volunteer Program. The building (pictured) is located at 413 E. Adams Street in Kosciusko.

The program was originally a joint effort between the county and the City of Kosciusko. The county paid for utilities and upkeep while the city employed a director to supervise the building and the program. But recently the city decided to pull out of the program to focus more on tourism.

An agreement was then reached between the board of supervisors, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen, and Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft to terminate the volunteer program position after Dec. 31.

Board President Charles Fancher said not having a director is the main reason for closing the building. Other reasons given were finances, the building’s condition, and difficulties finding federal grants.

Members of the Attala Quilters Guild met with the board to voice their wishes for the building to remain open. Volunteers said they would like to remain in that building due to its size that accommodates their needs and the needs of other groups that meet there.

Many alternatives were offered as places for the volunteers to meet, such as the MSU Extension Office, but an agreement could not be reached.

District Four Supervisor Kary Ellington and District Five Supervisor Tim Pinkard asked that the board table its decision to discuss the matter further in hopes of finding a solution that would be beneficial to everyone.

Other business from Monday’s board meeting: