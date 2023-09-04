Suspect Dead After Hostage Episode in Grenada

FROM THE MISS. BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting involving the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team that occurred on

September 3rd, 2023, at a Walgreens on Sunset Drive in Grenada, Mississippi.

MBI received notification at approximately 5:00 p.m. of a hostage situation underway. Members of

the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team arrived at the location to assist with this critical

incident. The involved subject received fatal injuries. There were no other serious physical injuries

reported to any other individuals at the scene.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the

investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.