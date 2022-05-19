HomeAttalaSuspicious Person Reports and Errant Cows

Suspicious Person Reports and Errant Cows

by

12:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person near a residence on HWY 19 South in the Zama area.

3:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 19 South near the Zama area. A vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to the Hannah Heights Apartments in Ethel for a disturbance in progress there.

6:57 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of several cows out in the highway on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line.

4:26 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person near a residence on HWY 19 South near the Williamsville area.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Trailer Fire Reports on HWY 12 in Kosciusko Tuesday

Many Disorderly and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Kosciusko Police Received Multiple Disturbance Reports

2022 Natchez Trace Festival Chair Person announced