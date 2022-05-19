Suspicious Person Reports and Errant Cows

12:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person near a residence on HWY 19 South in the Zama area.

3:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 19 South near the Zama area. A vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to the Hannah Heights Apartments in Ethel for a disturbance in progress there.

6:57 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of several cows out in the highway on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line.

4:26 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person near a residence on HWY 19 South near the Williamsville area.