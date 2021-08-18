SUV Strikes Deer on Hwy 35

12:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting an accident where a vehicle struck a deer on Highway 35 South just out of the city. There were no injuries.

8:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a siting on Smythe Street of the pack of dogs that have recently been causing trouble.

3:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident on South Huntington Street near Veterans Memorial Drive. No injuries were reported.