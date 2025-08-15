Big Deals!
HomeAttalaTampering with evidence and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Tampering with evidence and other recent Kosciusko arrests

SHARE NOW

  • On 08-13-2025, Quentis Carpenter, a 38 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substance x2, Poss. of a Weapon by Felon x2, and Tampering with Evidence by Capt. Nelson.
  • On 08-13-2025, Brian Thomas, a 36 yo B/M from Canton, was arrested Contempt of Court by Ofc. V. Moore.
  • On 08-13-2025, Ladarius Fortune, a 28 yo B/M from Canton, was arrested for Computer Luring of Person Under 18 for Sexual Purposes by Lt. Townsend.
  • On 08-10-2025, Lew Brown, a 60 yo B/M from Sallis, was arrested for Poss. of a Weapon by Felon by Inv. Edwards.
  • On 08-10-2025, Raterrius Simmons, a 25 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substancex2, Trafficking Controlled Substance x2, and Littering by Inv. Edwards.
  • On 08-10-2025, Kadeshia Fair, a 26 yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying an Officer by Inv. Edwards.
  • On 08-10-2025, Jameen Grace, a 38 yo B/F from Sallis, was arrested for Speeding, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Contempt of Court by Ofc. Bailey.
  • On 08-09-2025, James Winters, a 27 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI Refusal by Ofc. Roby.
  • On 08-08-2025, Terry Talley, a 40 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. with Intent to Sell by Inv. Edwards.
  • On 08-08-2025, Billie Brown, a 44 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substance by Inv. Edwards.
  • On 08-08-2025, Cunerall Mcgee, a 54 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substance and Poss. of a Weapon by Felon by Inv. Edwards.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

tel: 6622893161

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Well-Spa-red-light-therapy-landing-page.pdf

Related Articles

Rodeo returning to Kosciusko Sept. 19 – 20

Photo gallery: Kosciusko vs Ethel volleyball

Wreck Involving School Bus Monday Morning in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Police, Attala Deputies Respond to Shots Fired Call

Kosciusko Police Seize Drugs and Arrest Three on Victoria Lane

Arrest Made in Kosciusko School Bomb Threat Case

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/