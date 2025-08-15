Tampering with evidence and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 08-13-2025, Quentis Carpenter, a 38 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substance x2, Poss. of a Weapon by Felon x2, and Tampering with Evidence by Capt. Nelson.

On 08-13-2025, Brian Thomas, a 36 yo B/M from Canton, was arrested Contempt of Court by Ofc. V. Moore.

On 08-13-2025, Ladarius Fortune, a 28 yo B/M from Canton, was arrested for Computer Luring of Person Under 18 for Sexual Purposes by Lt. Townsend.

On 08-10-2025, Lew Brown, a 60 yo B/M from Sallis, was arrested for Poss. of a Weapon by Felon by Inv. Edwards.

On 08-10-2025, Raterrius Simmons, a 25 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substancex2, Trafficking Controlled Substance x2, and Littering by Inv. Edwards.

On 08-10-2025, Kadeshia Fair, a 26 yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying an Officer by Inv. Edwards.

On 08-10-2025, Jameen Grace, a 38 yo B/F from Sallis, was arrested for Speeding, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Contempt of Court by Ofc. Bailey.

On 08-09-2025, James Winters, a 27 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI Refusal by Ofc. Roby.

On 08-08-2025, Terry Talley, a 40 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. with Intent to Sell by Inv. Edwards.

On 08-08-2025, Billie Brown, a 44 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substance by Inv. Edwards.

On 08-08-2025, Cunerall Mcgee, a 54 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substance and Poss. of a Weapon by Felon by Inv. Edwards.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.