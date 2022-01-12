Tanker Truck Overturns & Spews Gasoline

At approximately 12:36 p.m. Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol received a call about a tanker truck overturned on Highway 19 South about 3 miles past the Highway 14 intersection.

The tanker truck was hauling over 8,500 gallons of fuel and was reported to be spraying fuel everywhere. The driver was pulled from the truck by bystanders and was conscious when emergency personnel arrived. The driver was later airlifted to the hospital for their injuries.

We spoke with someone at Attala County Sheriff’s Department and they said it is likely that this area of Highway 19 will be shut down for a good while until it can be cleaned up.

When we spoke with personnel from MS Highway Patrol, they stated that MDEQ was headed to the scene to assess the situation. MDEQ (Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality) is responsible for protecting the state’s air, land, and water.