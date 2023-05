New Hope Ministries is holding the first “Taste of Central MS” Festival this weekend

The festival is planed for Friday, June 2 – Saturday, June 3 at 2212 Highway 440 near the Attala/Holmes County line.

Admission is $10 for one day or $15 for both days.

The event will included a car show, dessert, and BBQ competition.

For more information, visit Taste of Central MS on Eventbrite.com.