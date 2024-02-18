Tchula Police Chief, Well Known Top Cop, Dies of Heart Attack

TCHULA, Miss.–Tchula Police Chief Kenny Hampton has died of a heart attack. Hampton had also served as chief of the Yazoo City Police Department, and was known for his tough talk against violent criminals and his uneasy relationship with Yazoo’s mayor.

Hampton died Sunday morning, reported WLBT. His death was confirmed by Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers.

Hampton served twice as Tchula’s police chief. He left Yazoo City Police last year after a public political struggle with Mayor David Starling.

At the time Hampton said he planned to leave law enforcement, but ended up again with the job in Tchula, in Holmes County.

Hampton had little tolerance for criminal activity and started plans to confiscate guns in Yazoo City. Though soft-spoken in front of news cameras, Hampton was not shy in letting criminals know the way he felt, which led to his popularity with some Yazoo City residents who were tired of shootouts and gang activity.

Hampton was 54.