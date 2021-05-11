Teacher Appreciation Week at Greenlee

The community, parents, staff, and students of Greenlee helped make the teachers feel appreciated and loved during this Teacher Appreciation Week. Ms. Brittany Jolly provided a complimentary massage for all the teachers. The PTO provided snacks, breakfast, and lunch. Then Mrs. Chasity Whittington and Mrs. Megan Hill provided breakfast for everyone. This school year had many challenges and obstacles to overcome, but the teachers at Greenlee are grateful for all the efforts to make them feel appreciated and loved.