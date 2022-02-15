Teacher pay, initiatives still alive in Mississippi legislature

Mississippi legislators are halfway through their three-month session.

They are still considering proposals to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation.

The House plan would give raises of $4,000 to $6,000. The Senate proposes an average increase of $4,700 over two years.

Another bill that’s still alive would limit how race can be discussed in schools, community colleges and universities.

A resolution would revive a form of the initiative process in Mississippi.

Two proposals would require equal pay for equal work by women and men.

A Senate bill would extend postpartum Medicaid for new mothers. (AP)